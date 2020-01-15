EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.50

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 70912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

