Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 1,309,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $912.97 million, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

