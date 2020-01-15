Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.27 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

