Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.44% of Fair Isaac worth $47,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $403.87. The company had a trading volume of 237,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.00 and a 200-day moving average of $341.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $207.80 and a 12-month high of $410.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

