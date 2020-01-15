Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 5,310 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 192,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang in the third quarter worth $279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fang by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang in the second quarter worth $991,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

