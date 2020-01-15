Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.29, approximately 4,964,088 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,396,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 139.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,828,000 after buying an additional 18,744,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,846,000 after buying an additional 7,886,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,234,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,210.6% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,859,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 1,778,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.