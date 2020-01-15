Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 19,358 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of COP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. 3,933,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,599. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

