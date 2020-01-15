Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 4,078,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,527. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

