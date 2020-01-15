Farmers Trust Co. Invests $3.30 Million in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,838. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

