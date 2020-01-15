Farmers Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 12,287,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,632,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.