Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,308 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

USB stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,158,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

