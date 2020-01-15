Farmers Trust Co. Sells 545 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. 840,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,946. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.