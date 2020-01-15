Farmers Trust Co. Sells 700 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 6,748,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

