Fayerweather Charles Purchases 180 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fayerweather Charles grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Paypal were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Paypal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 5,954,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

