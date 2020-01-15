FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,043. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,089.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

