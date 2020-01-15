First Financial Corp IN Acquires 107 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,060 shares of company stock worth $9,015,802 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $240.70. The company had a trading volume of 638,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,556. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

