First Financial Corp IN Acquires 3,242 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $301.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,323. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $238.95 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

