First Financial Corp IN Has $1.76 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 39,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 219,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

