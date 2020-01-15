First Financial Corp IN Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. 751,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,192. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.91 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.