First Financial Corp IN Sells 40 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,926,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $8,667,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,546. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.