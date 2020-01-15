First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 589,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,865 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.