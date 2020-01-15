First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

FQVLF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 2,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,920. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 3.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.67%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

