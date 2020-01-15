First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

FSLR opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

