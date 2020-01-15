First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.28, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

