First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98, approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

