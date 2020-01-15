First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.