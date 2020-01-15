FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.00

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.00 and traded as low as $128.80. FirstService shares last traded at $129.40, with a volume of 44,987 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -19.42.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$887.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 3.4100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

