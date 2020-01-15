FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.56, 8,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit