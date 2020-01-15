FLO Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $18,001.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

