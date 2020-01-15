Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Given New GBX 151 Price Target at FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its price target lowered by FinnCap from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.69. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 97.88 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

In other news, insider Bill Wilson acquired 8,726 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

