Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,171,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 757% from the previous session’s volume of 1,769,356 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $2.19.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Fluent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel purchased 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 16,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,246,419 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,265.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 835.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 318.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

