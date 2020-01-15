FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $7,879,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 331,282 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FMC has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.