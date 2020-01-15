FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.23

Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.47. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 6,580 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.