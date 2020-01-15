Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.90. Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 2,372 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.65.

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund Company Profile (ASX:FSF)

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

