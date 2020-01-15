Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $128.83 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9348 per share. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

