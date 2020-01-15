Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

