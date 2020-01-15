Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2311 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

