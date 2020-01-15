Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,322 Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 0.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPGB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 181,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPGB opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $12.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.44%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

