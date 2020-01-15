Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,416,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,545,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.29 and a 12-month high of $163.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4493 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

