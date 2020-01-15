Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $4,003,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $7,169,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $6,206,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

