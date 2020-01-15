FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 34,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,522. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.