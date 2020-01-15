FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. 5,959,537 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

