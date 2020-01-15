FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,108 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 114,703 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 369,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,216,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. 9,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.