FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $83.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $83,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $84.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

