FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

