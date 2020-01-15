Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.77

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 59573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.
The firm has a market cap of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Forterra by 60.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.