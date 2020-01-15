Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.77

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 59573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

The firm has a market cap of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Forterra by 60.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

