Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV traded up C$2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$136.46. 199,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,963. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$90.50 and a one year high of C$137.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 967,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,435,155.48. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total transaction of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.