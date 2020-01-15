Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.
TSE FNV traded up C$2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$136.46. 199,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,963. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$90.50 and a one year high of C$137.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 967,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,435,155.48. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total transaction of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
