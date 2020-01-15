Franklin Covey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,998% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

FC opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a PE ratio of -464.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

