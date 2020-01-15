Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $23.20, approximately 4,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 191,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

