Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.